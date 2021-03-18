Evansville Otters looking for families to host players during 2021 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are looking for households who may be interested in hosting a player for the upcoming season.
The organization is seeking for individuals to apply for the host family program.
Many players travel from throughout the country to play in the Frontier League, which means they are hours away from friends and family.
Through this program, team officials say the community can make players feel welcome by serving as host families, providing housing and a support system during the season.
“Host families help drive the success of the Evansville Otters organization, providing room and board for the players and allowing them to focus on their baseball careers,” Otters director of marketing and community relations Brittany Skinner said.
Team officials say that some families house one player, and others house multiple players for the season.
The Otters are seeking for families to house players for both the season and for the spring training period, which lasts from May 13 through May 27.
“Spring Training is a great opportunity to see if the host family program is the right fit for your family, while also helping the team during a short period of time,” Skinner added.
The regular season begins May 27 and concludes September 12. In the case of potential postseason play, team officials say host families will be needed through late September.
Host families and players will be asked to conduct a survey before they are matched. Officials say this enables the organization to match a player with the appropriate family.
Once an application is reviewed, an interview is scheduled to verify a new family is a good fit for the program.
Click here for more information about the host family program, or contact Brittany Skinner at (812) 435-8686 or email at hostfamilies@evansvilleotters.com.
Officials say participants in the host family program receive benefits as an expression of gratitude on behalf of the Otters.
