Clearing and milder for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Other than a few showers wrapping around the departing weather system, we have sunny and warmer weather ahead for the next several days. The last of the clouds and showers will dive through the northern half of the Tri-State on Thursday evening. Winds will shift around to the north and usher in cooler air which will take Friday’s low down into the middle 30s. Sunshine Friday will accompany highs in the mid 50s. Saturday will also be sunny with a high in the upper 50s. By Sunday, sunshine and mid 60s will cover the Tri-State. Rain chances return by the middle of next week as temps rise into the 70s.