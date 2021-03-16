Breezy, More Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy with occasional showers and scattered thunderstorms this morning. However, the treat for severe thunderstorms is over. Additional rain and breezy during the afternoon as high temps reach 60-degrees. Tonight, showers ending early then temps will nose-dive into the mid-30s.
Friday, breezy and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s under clearing skies. In the wake of the front, sunny but chilly as high temps struggle into the lower 50s. Friday night, clear and colder as temps cascade into the upper 20s.
Spring begins Saturday morning under clear skies as temps drop below freezing. After early frost, sunny skies and seasonable as high temps settle in the upper 50s.
