Boonville teen welcomed home after lengthy stay at Riley Children’s Hospital

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in Boonville came together to welcome home Zane Hendrickson.
He returned on Wednesday after a lengthy stay at Riley Children’s Hospital due to a heart condition.
Zane was welcomed with a police and fire escort right through the middle of town.
Dozens gathered to show their support while his classmates stood in the rain with their own signs to cheer him on.
His friends say they’ve kept in touch with him as much as they could, but hospital visits can only do so much.
That’s why they say it was so important to show up and let Zane know how happy they are to have him back.
Zane is a sophomore at Boonville High School and is on the Pioneers swim team.
