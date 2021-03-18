Biden orders flags to fly at half-staff, to visit Atlanta in wake of mass shooting

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered flags at the White House to be lowered in remembrance of the eight victims killed in shootings in the Atlanta area.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the area Friday, the White House announced. A planned political event has been postponed, and they will instead meet with Asian-American and other local leaders.
The flag order also includes public buildings, military posts, naval stations and vessels, and U.S. embassies and other facilities abroad “as a mark of respect,” the proclamation stated. The order extends through sunset Monday.
A white man was charged in the shootings Tuesday that killed eight people, many of whom were Asian American women, at three massage parlors in the metro area. The killings stoked more fear and outrage for many amid an increase of racist attacks against people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in Atlanta, the president and VP plan to visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an update from health experts on the fight against the pandemic as well.
