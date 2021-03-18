Authorities: Man rams police cruiser while trying to get away with drugs and gun

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing several charges after authorities say he tried to get away from them Thursday morning.
Officials with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics unit say they tried to stop 30-year-old Nigel Sanders for expired plates and reckless driving.
They say he wouldn’t stop and took off through the parking lot of Pennyrile Park Apartments.
Authorities say his car stopped at the back of the complex, and as a Lieutenant tried to approach Sanders, he put his car in reverse and rammed into the police cruiser.
They say he nearly hit the Lieutenant, and took off again through the complex.
The police cruiser was disabled in the crash.
Authorities say Sanders’ car stopped again, and he took off running.
Officers were able to apprehend him. They say he had a gun in his waistband.
They say a backpack Sanders threw during the chase had 370 grams of meth, more than 40 grams of cocaine, synthetic drugs, marijuana, ecstasy, and a large amount of cash.
A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.
