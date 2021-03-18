Authorities make several drug arrests in Sturgis

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Several drug arrests happened in Sturgis Wednesday.
City officials say officers pulled over a car at the intersection of 2nd and King Street.
Police, along with Union County deputies, found meth and paraphernalia in the car. Two people were taken into custody.
Officials say the investigation continued at a Sturgis home, where another person was arrested and charged with possession.
City officials say this is just a couple of arrests that have happened in the area in the last two weeks.
