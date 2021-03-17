Vanderburgh Co. anticipates $35M from American Rescue Plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi-million-dollar investment could help with local infrastructure and pandemic recovery needs.
Vanderburgh County is anticipating getting more than $35 million.
This money is coming from the American Rescue Plan signed last week by President Joe Biden.
While county commissioners are still waiting for more state and federal guidance on how money can be spent, a proposed plan has been drafted.
Top of mind for Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave is rural broadband, which she anticipates costing more than $12 million.
”It’s almost as important as electricity and getting close to being as important as water,” explained Musgrave. “You have to have it to do schooling at home now. So much schooling got transferred online, and I expect we’re going to see that pop up may not to the extent, but it’ll come back. Telehealth; the ability to visit your doctor face to face but on your computer. Those are basic things.”
The county will get half of the money this year, and the other half next year. It all must be spent within three and half years.
The plan proposed Tuesday accounts for about $25 million.
A Road to Recovery Commission is being formed to help designate the remaining $10 million.
