Stan Gouard reflects on USI MBB season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -It was a season unlike any other for the Screaming Eagles men’s basketball program. After three COVID-19 hiatuses sidelined the team throughout the regular season and opting out of the GLVC Tournament, the USI men took the floor for the Midwest Region Tournament over the weekend after not playing a game in 29 days.
The Eagles won their opening round game on Saturday against Lewis, 62-60, before falling in the Midwest Region semifinal, 81-69, versus Michigan Tech.
”I felt like our seniors left some everlasting footprints on this program that now we will try to instill in our young men to do the same,” said USI MBB Coach, Stan Gouard.
“We always talk about leaving a place better when you leave then it was when you got here and I think all these guys that we have on our roster are very capable of that.”
On top of everything that happened during the 2020-21 season for the Screaming Eagles, the team was also adapting to a new head coach in Gouard. The former USI standout himself had lofty goals heading into his inaugural season with the program.
“My goal was to win a National Championship my first year and we fell short of that,” said Gouard.
“This year was unacceptable in my eyes, I’m sure a lot of people were sitting there proud of us, but unacceptable. They’re playing a tournament in our hometown and we’re not playing in it...that doesn’t sit right with me. We’ll be back next year.”
The Screaming Eagles lose three seniors in the off-season: Josh Price, Mateo Rivera and Clayton Hughes.
Gouard should have high-scorer, Jelani Simmons, return to the roster, as well as Tyler Dancy and Ksuan Casey downlow. Also added to the mix for the 2021-22 season will be Castle senior, Isaiah Swope.
