‘Prom in the Park’ event proposed at Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, many high school students were gearing up for prom, then most were canceled.
As spring draws closer this year, prom is once again on the minds of high school students.
Kassy Lauer, owner of Paparazzi Glamour & Gowns, is planning a “Prom in the Park” for May 15. The idea is an outdoor high school prom to avoid having a big crowd indoors for any high school student who wants to attend.
On Wednesday, Lauer went before the Evansville Parks and Recreation Board to get approval to use Garvin Park for the event.
“Girls start thinking about prom as soon as they get into high school, so it’s a rite of passage,” Lauer said. “It’s something that’s important to these kids. Literally any local high school, if you can travel here to shop with local businesses, you can travel here to go to our event - All are welcome. We have plenty of space at Garvin Park to still be socially distant.”
Nobody over 21 is allowed, but if someone who’s currently a college freshman missed their prom, they are more than welcome to attend.
