Owensboro’s ROMP Fest set to happen in September

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Good news for Bluegrass fans in the Tri-State. Dates have been set for this year’s ROMP Fest in Owensboro.
It will be held September 15 through the 18 at Yellow Creek Park. It was canceled Tuesday and turned into a virtual event last year because of the pandemic.
Officials say they came up with the new dates after looking at the state, CDC and local guidelines and consulting with the regional health director.
Officials say tickets purchased for last year’s event will be applied to this year’s festival.
