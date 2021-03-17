Owensboro leaders looking to bring transient boating dock to riverfront

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commissioner Larry Maglinger tells us they are looking to bring a transient boat dock to the downtown riverfront.
He tells us, right now, the plans are only in the talking stages but says the dock could bring in more money for the city.
Maglinger says a lot of people look for places to go while boating, such as a place to get something to eat or drink.
He tells us the dock could go right next to the Owensboro Convention Center pier.
Owensboro leaders looked at plans to build a marina a few years ago, but those plans were tabled in 2015.
Our Katie Tercek is talking to city leaders and will have the full story tonight on 14 News.
