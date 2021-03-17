Owensboro Country Club undergoing renovations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Big changes are happening at the Owensboro Country Club.
14 News was in attendance as crews were tearing down the old clubhouse and building a new facility called “The Paddock.” This space is where members can hangout, grab a drink, and even take a dip in the new pool.
This is part of a 3-4 year plan where they will also be building a new clubhouse for members to enjoy in the future.
“Everybody can be a part of this club,” General Manager Dane McLaird said. “It is very family centric. In addition to the new facility, we also built a new short course called the ‘Drop Zone’ for the younger families, the ladies - so on and so forth.”
The country club is members only, but anybody is welcome to come out and see if a membership would be right for you.
