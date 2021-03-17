Owensboro bus drivers take part in state-required skills training

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Over at the Owensboro Public Schools’ Transportation Department, some bus drivers are retiring.
This is why new incoming drivers spent Wednesday taking the state-required skills course they need to become certified bus drivers.
With her hands gripping the wheel, Karrisa Renfrow is ready to take on Kentucky’s required bus driving skills test.
“I have a lot of people watching me, but I got it,” Renfrow said. “I have confidence.”
After spending hours studying and driving for this test, she knows what to do.
“It is very nerve-racking, but it was a lot of fun to be honest with you,” Renfrow said. “We’re important, I mean we transfer your students to and from school every day. We see a see a lot on a day-to-day basis, before the teachers even see them.”
Renfrow will now finish any other requirements, and then she’ll be a certified bus driver. OPS says all of their bus drivers are required to partake in annual training.
