Organization places flags in Owensboro cemetery for Women’s History Month

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s Women’s History Month, and several who paved the way for others were honored Wednesday at an Owensboro cemetery.
The local branch of the American Association of University Women laid flags on the graves of more than 20 trailblazers at Elmwood Cemetery.
Women who helped in the sufferage movement or broke ground in other ways were honored. Judy Adams says one member’s grandmother was a part of the first women’s political equality meeting.
“She was an independent spirit and that was part of the objection. She did not fit the mold. Well good for her, you know, I am glad she did not fit the mold because where we are today, because of these women did not fit the mold,” said Judy Adams.
AAUW Owensboro was founded in 1953. It’s part of the national group which promotes equity and education for women and girls.
