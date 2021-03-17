No injuries reported in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Everyone is OK after a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Evansville.
Fire officials say crews responded to a house in the 1700 block of E. Maryland Street around 2 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing smoking coming from the home.
Firefighters found a fire in a bedroom and put it out in about 20 minutes.
They say the house sustained heavy smoke damage along with severe fire damage to the bedroom and adjacent rooms.
The Red Cross was called to assist two adults and two children.
Authorities say there were no injuries.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
