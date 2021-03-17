New partnership aims to provide COVID vaccine to specific population

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new partnership will carve a path for more people to get vaccinated.
Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved the paperwork to create a new site for those shots, between the local health department and Deaconess Health System.
There is a specific portion of the population this new partnership is aiming to reach.
The clinic will give people in poverty, the uninsured or underinsured, and others who are eligible, access to the vaccine. These too will be free.
“We have the ability to take this vaccine on the road and are happy to work with all these agencies to make sure these folks are also receiving that vaccine,” Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries explained.
County Commissioners approved the partnership between the health department and Deaconess.
“With the number of vaccinations we’re doing here locally, it’s really going to continue to keep our numbers in a good spot,” Gries added.
The health department is expected to provide a truck with a mobile refrigeration and a temperature monitor for temporary vaccine storage, along with staffing.
“When we think about the vaccine, it is in vial,” Gries described. “We have to draw that out of the vials and into syringes, so there are certain time requirements as far as how long that vaccine can be outside of the refrigerator or freezer, so we have to keep that in account. We have to make sure we are, logistically, following all of those guidelines.”
Deaconess will provide 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and supplies such as syringes and needles. A nurse practitioner and possibly pharmacist will oversee operations and the organization will be responsible for paperwork like patient forms.
No date or time has been chosen for the clinic yet.
Because this is the Pfizer vaccine, patients will need to schedule two shots.
