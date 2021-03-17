New Jagoe Home community coming to Newburgh

”Going around some of the trails that we have in the community, you see the house getting framed out, a for sale going up there, and on the next week when you’re out on a walk or on a run, it already says sold. Before the house is completed, it’s already off the market and we’re seeing that over and over again,” Roelle explained. “In my opinion, that means we’re moving in the right direction. We want to be a place where people live work and play.”