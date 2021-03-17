Mt. Carmel pizza place finds new ways to boost business

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - A Mt. Carmel restaurant is finding a new way to keep its customer base while dining rooms still have to stay closed.
Kevin List has been running Little Italy’s in Mt. Carmel for 30 years.
He’s had a set of old food trucks for even longer.
”1984 we flew out to Denver, Colorado and drove one and towed one back, that’s how long this has been around,” he explained while patting the truck that recently became one of their main sources of income.
List has been keeping the truck stocked full of their most popular items for the past month and using it as a concession stand for hungry folks headed home from work.
”I get people who tell me, ‘I remember I used to come out in front of the high school and get a slice of pizza, an order of breadsticks,’” he said. “That’s what they’re doing now.”
Eventually, restrictions will loosen and their new dining room will open, but for List, the old truck may need to keep running.
”The thing I love most about the warm weather is the windows are down, and I can kid around with customers as they come through the stop sign,” he said.
List has been running the truck from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. most days, but he said that he plans to keep the truck running later in the evening in the near future.
He said that it’s always exciting when you stumble onto something new, and though the pandemic has been tough, the truck maybe something good that he can make a staple in his business.
