MPD looking to upgrade body cameras

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is looking to upgrade its body cameras.
MPD says the contract for their current cameras is set to expire soon. The current body cameras clip onto the officer’s uniform and can easily be knocked off the officer or can be severely damaged.
The department is now looking to purchase 30 cameras from the company BodyWorn that will slip inside the officer’s uniform.
The new cameras will track where the officers are and will begin recording any time an officer draws one of their weapons or takes off running.
MPD says the new camera system will be similar to the ones used by the Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson police departments.
The department says the new cameras will help keep the officers safe and will help the department be more transparent to the public.
“It’ll show an increased level of accountability because these body camera systems will actually be made into the officer’s uniform. They cannot be knocked off,” explained Major Andy Rush. “When you have the features that automatically turn the cameras on when they’re in a situation, whether it’s a lethal force situation or a foot chase or an officer down situation, it’s one of those things that it’s invaluable to the officers as well as the public.”
The new camera system will cost around $397,000 over a five-year period.
The department will need the Madisonville City Council’s approval in their next budget to purchase the cameras.
