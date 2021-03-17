IRS to delay tax filing deadline to mid-May

(CNN) - You may get an extra month to pay your dues to Uncle Sam this year.
The IRS plans to delay the tax filing deadline until mid-May, according to an official.
The official says the government wants to give Americans more time because the pandemic made taxes more complicated for some.
But the IRS also is swamped with its workload right now.
The service is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns. while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks. It’s dealing with new unemployment benefits and expanded child tax credits as well.
Even if the IRS gives you more time, state taxes in most cases are still due by April 15.
If you’re filing in Hawaii, Delaware, Iowa, Virginia, Louisiana or Maryland, you have more time for state taxes as well.
Bloomberg said the agency may set the deadline for May 17, since May 15 is a Saturday.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.