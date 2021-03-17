Indianapolis Colts acquire QB Carson Wentz in trade with Philadelphia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indianapolis Colts today acquired quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the Colts’ third round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional second round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft.
“We’re excited to add Carson to our team and know he will contribute to the culture that we’ve established here,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. “We believe that Carson’s relationship with Frank and his familiarity with our offensive staff made this the right move for our organization.”
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization,” said Colts Head Coach Frank Reich. “I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community.”
Wentz, 6-5, 237 pounds, started 68 games in five seasons (2016-20) with the Eagles and completed 1,562-of-2,492 passes for 16,811 yards with 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions for an 89.2 passer rating. He also totaled 1,061 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Wentz started one postseason contest. He helped Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl championship (Super Bowl LII) following the 2017 season. Wentz was selected Associated Press Second Team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the first round (second overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
In 2020, Wentz started 12 games and completed 251-of-437 passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also recorded 276 rushing yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Among quarterbacks, Wentz tied for the seventh-most rushing touchdowns.
From 2017-19, he became just the sixth quarterback ever to throw for 20-plus touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions in three consecutive seasons, joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.
In 2019, Wentz completed 388-of-607 passes for 4,039 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 93.1 passer rating. He also ran for 243 yards and one touchdown. Wentz’s completions and passing yards were single-season franchise records and his 27 touchdowns tied for fifth in the NFL. He had three game-winning drives in 2019. Wentz also started his first-career postseason contest.
Wentz established a franchise single-season record 69.6 completion percentage and a career-high 102.2 passer rating in 2018 as he completed 279-of-401 passes for 3,074 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also tallied 93 rushing yards.
In 2017, Wentz earned Associated Press Second Team All-Pro honors and was named to his first-career Pro Bowl after starting 13 games and completing 265-of-440 passes for 3,296 yards and a franchise single-season record 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions for a 101.9 passer rating. He also ran for 299 yards.
As a rookie in 2016, Wentz started all 16 games and completed 379-of-607 passes for 3,782 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He set the then NFL rookie record for completions and registered the fifth-most passing yards by a rookie in team history. Wentz also compiled 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
