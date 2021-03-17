Indianapolis Colts acquire QB Carson Wentz in trade with Philadelphia

Wentz, 6-5, 237 pounds, started 68 games in five seasons (2016-20) with the Eagles and completed 1,562-of-2,492 passes for 16,811 yards with 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions for an 89.2 passer rating. He also totaled 1,061 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Wentz started one postseason contest. He helped Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl championship (Super Bowl LII) following the 2017 season. Wentz was selected Associated Press Second Team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the first round (second overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.