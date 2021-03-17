Indiana reports 55 new local COVID-19 cases, no new area deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the state reported 919 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths.
None of those deaths were in our local counties.
That brings the total in Indiana to 674,430 cases and 12,482 deaths.
The map shows 19 new cases in Gibson County, 18 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six new cases in both Warrick and Posey counties, five new cases in Spencer County and there’s one new case in Perry County.
Indiana state health officials announced that Hoosiers 45 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
They say this eligibility expansion makes the vaccine available to an additional 415,640 Hoosiers.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,512 cases, 386 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,976 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,512 cases, 154 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,754 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,638 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,141 cases, 86 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,227 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 33 deaths
