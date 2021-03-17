IEDC approves $10.5M for 5th and Main demolition, revitalization

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - $10.5 million in redevelopment tax credits have been approved for a downtown Evansville project. This money will go towards the demolition of the 5th and Main tower, plus its revitalization.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation agreed to the measure Wednesday afternoon.
The revitalization includes buildings at 5th and Main, plus 4th and Sycamore.
The city sees them as two distinct projects, but the state thought differently. They won’t consider two applications on the same block. So the $10.5 million tax credit will be applied to only 5th and Main.
”This block, right in the heart of the city, two vacant and deteriorating buildings have to come down. Those buildings can’t stand as they are forever,” explained Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “So, I think we’re very fortunate that we have a development group with local business investors that really want to see this block redeveloped so the city can continue its positive progress. It will be the next new magnet for activity downtown.”
The original request submitted back in December of last year did include the nearly $8 million redevelopment tax credit request for the Sycamore property too. The Mayor says they anticipate going back to the state to refile at a later time.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.