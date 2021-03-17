Former Evansville CPA sentenced on multiple counts of tax evasion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville accountant was sentenced for multiple counts of tax evasion.
Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress announced Wednesday that 64-year-old Mark Harmon was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison.
“Do as I say, not as I do, was Mr. Harmon’s business practice,” said Childress. “Stealing from law-abiding Americans and deceiving trusted clients will not be tolerated. Those thinking about engaging in this type of behavior during this tax season should think twice.”
Harmon owned and operated Mark Harmon and Company, Certified Public Accountant and Consultants, in Evansville. Officials say he was an accountant for over 25 years and a CPA until his license expired in June 2015.
Officials say Harmon’s largest accounting client from 2012 through 2015 was a group of three companies: Pittsburgh Tank and Tower Co., Pittsburgh Tank and Tower Maintenance, and Allstate Tower, Inc.
During the IRS examination, officials say Harmon said he made approximately $75,000 per year from PTTG, and it was his practice to send PTTG an invoice for services rendered, which they always promptly paid. He told officials that PTTG did not issue him a Form 1099 for the tax years at issue because PTTG treated payments to Harmon as expense deductions for professional services.
Further examination of Harmon’s accounting books showed approximately $435,000 in purported loans to Harmon from PTTG. Harmon said that PTTG would confirm the loans, and he produced invoices, some of which reflected a “Loan request.”
Officials say documents from PTTG show that several invoices stated, “Loan request” and appeared to be altered. Company officials said that PTTG never loaned Harmon any money.
Harmon had access to the company’s files during his year-end financial and tax returns preparation services, and they suspected that Harmon physically removed the original invoices from their files and altered the invoice description to state “Loan request.” The company located the original invoices in another format that did not include this description.
After the discrepancy in the invoices was found, Harmon admitted that he replaced the invoices in PTTG’s files with “Loan request” invoices.
“As a former CPA and accountant, Mr. Harmon has full knowledge of our tax laws. Mr. Harmon chose to blatantly ignore the tax laws by filing false returns to benefit himself” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Chicago Field Office. “We should not forget that the ultimate victims in tax fraud cases are the people of the United States – those honest taxpayers who diligently file tax returns each year. This sentencing sends a message that the IRS is working to make sure that all taxpayers file and pay their fair share of taxes.”
According to officials, Harmon must pay $208,160 in restitution and will serve one year of supervised release following his imprisonment.
