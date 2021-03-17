Former Evansville CPA sentenced on multiple counts of tax evasion

“As a former CPA and accountant, Mr. Harmon has full knowledge of our tax laws. Mr. Harmon chose to blatantly ignore the tax laws by filing false returns to benefit himself” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Chicago Field Office. “We should not forget that the ultimate victims in tax fraud cases are the people of the United States – those honest taxpayers who diligently file tax returns each year. This sentencing sends a message that the IRS is working to make sure that all taxpayers file and pay their fair share of taxes.”