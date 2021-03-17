A few severe storms possible Wednesday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Storms fired over southern Illinois and western Kentucky Wednesday morning. A couple more rounds of thunderstorms will roll through Wednesday evening through very early Thursday morning. A few of the storms may produce damaging winds or hail, in addition to heavy rainfall. Clouds will linger on Thursday with falling temps during the day as winds shift around to the northwest. Afternoon temps on Thursday will hover in the mid 50s. Clearing skies Thursday night as the low sinks into the upper 30s. Sunny Friday with a high of 53. Mainly sunny and milder over the weekend with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.