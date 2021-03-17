Driver arrested after early morning chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken into custody after an early morning chase in Evansville.
That chase started around 12:45 Wednesday morning.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says police tried to pull over a car at Iowa and Main Street, but it took off.
Deputies say they were able to set out stop sticks the driver hit on Fulton.
The sheriff’s office says the driver refused to get out of the car when it stopped on Longfield Drive, but deputies eventually got him into custody.
No one was hurt.
Deputies say the driver had warrants out of several areas.
We’re expecting more information as the morning continues.
