Corydon Fire Dept. turns over home explosion case to state fire marshal

HENDERSON CO., Ky (WFIE) - The Corydon Fire Chief said in a news conference they’ve turned over the investigation into a home explosion, which killed one woman, to the state fire marshals. Right now, they are still looking into what caused the explosion.
“They’re just like us, they wanna know how it happened and why it happened,” said Chief Bryan Coghill. “Like I said, that’s what we want, too. Everybody out there wants to know why and how, and that’s why we turned it over to the higher-ups that have more experience in these types of investigations. It might take several weeks, but they’re going to continue on with it”
As we’ve reported, the explosion happened Saturday on Pritchett-Crook’s Road in the Little Dixie area. The blast killed 67-year-old Susie Givens.
After the news conference, Fire Chief Bryan Coghill told 14 News Reporter Tanner Holbrook days before the explosion, a gas company was called to the home. He said the home was served by Texas Gas.
Texas Gas, the chief said, is one of two gas companies that serve that area.
