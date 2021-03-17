Commission on Homelessness to conduct COVID-19 vaccination clinics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County announced that they’ll be partnering with the health department and Ascension St. Vincent to conduct COVID-19 vaccination clinics for area homeless shelters and housing agencies.
They say they will be using 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department is conducting vaccination clinics to provide 100 vaccine doses to residents and clients of ECHO Housing at its facilities on Thursday and Friday.
In addition, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville allocated 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They’ll be administering those doses to clients of the United Caring Services (UCS), Evansville Rescue Mission, Aurora Inc., The House of Bread and Peace, Ozanam Family Shelter, YWCA Evansville and Albion Fellows Bacon Center.
The team conducted clinics last week at UCS and Evansville Rescue Mission and will complete them for the remaining agencies this Friday.
