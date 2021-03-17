CAJE seeking support for Crisis Care Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Vanderburgh County leaders consider jail expansion designs and the cost associated, a local nonprofit is hoping a new resource will cut down on intakes.
Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment employees, alongside United Caring Services’ Director, are hoping to get support from Vanderburgh County Commissioners for a new Crisis Care Center. It would help community members struggling with addiction and jail diversion.
The facility is built but has an estimated operational cost of $325,000 a year, four days a week.
”When anybody is placed in jail, that’s a big disruption in family, job, a lot of different factors involved with that,” explained Tom Bogenschutz. “If we are able to prevent people from going to jail, their lives remain a lot more stable. Their families remain stable. It has a lot of wave effects through the community and stability.”
The facility is located at United Caring Services and short of some equipment. It is ready to go once operational funds are secured.
An exact amount was not requested from the county, but the organizations plan to make up the difference through city funds and grant awards.
