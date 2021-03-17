On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms…severe storms possible. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary storm threats includes damaging winds and hail. However, a brief tornado is possible...mainly over western Kentucky. High temps will remain about 10-degrees above normal in the mid to upper 60s.