On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms…severe storms possible. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary storm threats includes damaging winds and hail. However, a brief tornado is possible...mainly over western Kentucky. High temps will remain about 10-degrees above normal in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday, cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. The threat for severe thunderstorms will end during the predawn hours. Cooler high temps in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.