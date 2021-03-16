Vanderburgh Health Dept. holding vaccine clinic for members of African American churches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 7 at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church Community Recreation and Education Center.
The VCHD will administer up to 350 doses of the Moderna vaccine to not only members of the St. James congregation, but other local churches.
Officials say Reverend Richard Pollard and the church leadership are working to sign up members of their congregation and will be reaching out to other local African American churches in an effort to vaccinate anyone who is willing to receive the vaccine.
Anyone who receives the first dose of the vaccine on April 7 will receive the second dose on May 5 when the Health Department returns to St. James.
Officials say Rev. Pollard and the members of the St. James leadership team have been working with the VCHD for the last few weeks in an effort to increase the opportunity for people of color to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
