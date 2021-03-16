Serious violent felon arrested in Evansville by US Marshals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted Evansville man on Monday.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the members of the task force went to the 1000 block of S. Lincoln Park Drive on Monday to locate 43-year-old Michael J. Mitchell, who had three active felony arrest warrants.
Officials say those warrants were for being a habitual traffic violator, for failure to appear and for resisting law enforcement.
Authorities say they found Mitchell at an apartment complex where he tried to escape through several attics throughout the apartment building.
However, officials say Mitchell eventually surrendered peacefully to the US Marshals.
