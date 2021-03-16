New meat processing operation coming to Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new meat processing operation is coming to Muhlenberg County, and it means dozens of new jobs.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday.
The Governor says Farmstead Butcher Block LLC. plans to invest $1.2 million to establish a meat processing operation near Central City. It is expected to create 25 full-time jobs.
Farmstead plans to locate on a 5-acre site on Cleaton Road, formerly home to Oxford Mining. The company will process cattle, hogs, lamb, chicken and turkey, as well as deer on a seasonal basis.
