New bell tower arriving at OCU

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University will soon have a new bell tower.
University officials say it’s arriving Tuesday at noon.
It’s in honor of Dr. Jerry W. Phillips who graduated from Oakland City University in 1959.
He joined the faculty of Oakland City University as a mathematics professor in 1963 and taught here until his retirement in 2001.
After his passing in 2006, family and friends chose to honor him through a fund for a clock and bell tower on the site of Brengle Hall.
We’ll have a crew at OCU for the bell tower’s arrival.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.