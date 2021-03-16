Local Owensboro organizations, companies helping the hungry

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - United Way Ohio Valley and TOYOTETSU Mid America LLC. are teaming up this week to help out those in need of food and housing necessities.
You can drop off monetary donations and non-perishable food items to five different Owensboro companies.
Organizers say they’ve been on the frontlines during the pandemic helping out. In return, they tell 14 News they saw what the communities needs were.
Many were going without food and struggling to pay utility bills, rent and mortgages.
“The COVID-19 pandemic kind of took everybody by surprise and it’s kind of put everybody in a hardship that I don’t think anyone could have ever predicted,” said Vickey Montalvo & Lindsey Cline, Human Resouce Specialists at TOYOTETSU Mid America LLC.
The event ends on the 29th. Organizers say they’d love for this to become a yearly event.
Companies accepting donations include the following:
- Toyotetsu Mid America
- Metalsa
- Daramic
- Hunter Douglas
- Domtar in Owensboro
