KWC pauses in-person classes, campus activities due to increase in COVID-19 cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Kentucky Wesleyan College announced they are pausing all in-person classes along with campus activities due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Classes will be held remotely and all athletics and student life activities are canceled through Sunday, March 21.
School leaders ask residents to limit movements unless necessary, and commuter students should not report to campus.
Campus dining will adjust to remote services with grab-and-go options.
Officials say they will reassess returning to regular operations on Monday, March 22.
All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor their health and report any symptoms.
If any member of the KWC community begins to experience symptoms, they should immediately contact the following:
- Students – VP of Student Affairs, Rebecca McQueen-Ruark-(270) 852-3285; rmcqueen@kwc.edu
- Faculty – VP of Academic Affairs, Dr. Paula Dehn-(270) 852-3117; pdehn@kwc.edu
- Staff – Director of Human Resources, Linda Keller-(270) 852-3110; lkeller@kwc.edu
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.