KSP: Suspected synthetic marijuana found after Madisonville chase

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Troopers arrested two men after they led them on a chase in Madisonville.
Kentucky State Police tell us that happened just after 7 Monday night on the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Troopers tried to stop a car for speeding, but when they went to pull them over, they took off.
Troopers were able to deflate the driver’s tires, leading the car to stop onto the northbound side of Interstate 69.
KSP tells us they found two trash bags full of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Officials arrested the driver, Michael Pierce of Lexington, and his passenger, Jerrell Christian of Paducah.
Both are facing a list of charges.
