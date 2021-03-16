KSP arrests Muhlenberg Co. man after 3 county chase

CENTRAL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Muhlenberg County man Monday after a three-county chase.
It happened just after 3:20 p.m.
KSP says an officer saw a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a small trailer commit a traffic violation. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, KSP says 33-year-old Andrew Toll, of Breman, failed to stop.
We are told Toll stopped for a brief moment refusing to exit the vehicle before continuing to flee.
The pursuit then entered into McClean County, where Toll struck a deputy’s vehicle.
KSP tells 14 News that deputies with the McClean County Sheriff’s Office were able to deflate the tires, slowing the pursuit. The pursuit continued into Daviess County where Toll finally stopped and was taken into custody.
He is charged with the following:
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Fleeing/Evading Police
- 1st-degree Wanton Endangerment
- Resisting Arrest
Toll is booked in the Daviess County Detention Center.
