Hopkins Co. students building sheds for college credit

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville North Hopkins High School students are helping build sheds in the community and getting college credit for it.
The AG structure and design class has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to apply their knowledge by building sheds for homeowners in need. The project is designed to help students apply what they learn in the classroom using practical skills needed for the job.
Teachers say giving back to the community is an added bonus.
“It’s really good for them to get that exposure so that they have a tie to Madisonville. If you go through your 12 years of education, and some people are like ‘I cant wait to go to college, leave this town and never come back,’ these kids can drive down this street, point to this house and say ‘I helped with that family right there,” stated Teacher Brian Welch.
The project is offered as dual credit through Madisonville Community College.
