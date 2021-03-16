Hopkins Co. sees 2 new COVID-19 deaths over past week; Green River District reports 45 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District reported 45 additional COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.
Of those new cases, 26 are in Daviess County, eight are in Ohio County, five are in Henderson County, three are in Hancock County, two are in McLean County and there’s one new case in Webster County.
Green River health officials say they have seen 20,376 total cases since the coronavirus pandemic started. Out of those residents who tested positive, officials say 18,334 of them recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 60 additional cases over the past week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded 3,945 total cases. Out of those cases, 3,675 community members have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 141 active cases.
The Commonwealth is loosening restrictions on child care centers.
Licensed programs can open to the same size they had pre-pandemic. All classrooms must stay in groups and can’t intermingle.
All other health and safety precautions are still in place, and those who work in the centers are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,700 cases, 160 deaths, 8,791 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,800 cases, 55 deaths, 2,696 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,945 cases, 129 deaths, 3,675 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,415 cases, 49 deaths, 2,171 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,276 cases, 62 deaths, 3,767 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,151 cases, 17 deaths, 1,014 recovered
- McLean Co. - 826 cases, 26 deaths, 761 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,224 cases, 13 deaths, 1,127 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 782 cases, 15 deaths, 703 recovered
