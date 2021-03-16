Hoosiers 45 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Indiana COVID-19 (Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | March 16, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 7:08 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana state health officials announced that Hoosiers 45 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

They say this eligibility expansion makes the vaccine available to an additional 415,640 Hoosiers.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.

Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing site locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 21,485 cases, 386 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 5,974 cases, 112 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,501 cases, 154 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,753 cases, 36 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,630 cases, 32 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,114 cases, 86 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,221 cases, 30 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 33 deaths

