Evansville man taken to hospital after early morning wreck in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Earling morning fog caused an Evansville man to wreck in White County.
Illinois State Police say 44-year-old Scott Berry was driving west on Illinois 141 Tuesday morning in White County.
Berry told authorities that he could not see the stop sign when he was approaching the intersection at US 45 due to the fog.
Troopers say Berry drove through the intersection, across US 45 and left the roadway. They say he then hit a ditch, causing his vehicle to flip.
Berry was taken to an area hospital to treat his injuries.
Berry was also cited for disobeying a stop sign.
