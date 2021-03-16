EPD looking for driver who ran into the back of car in restaurant drive thru

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a driver who they say ran into the back of a car in a restaurant drive thru, then took off.
It happened February 24, around 8:15 p.m. at the Taco Johns on St. Joseph Avenue.
The victim said that while he was waiting in the drive thru, he heard the driver of a truck behind him rev the engine then slam into the back of his car.
The truck then sped off.
If anyone recognizes this person, or this truck, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7941, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Here is a gallery of surveillance photos:
