Devin Mockobee signs NLI to play at Navy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Monday afternoon, Boonville High School senior, Devin Mockobee, made it official - signing his National Letter of Intent to play collegiate football at Navy while surrounded by his family.
”They’re so proud,” said Mockobee. “You can just tell how they’re always posting stuff on social media and always like ‘Hey, ya know where my son is going?’ All that kind of stuff, they’re really happy for me.”
The Pioneers’ star running back has certainly left his legacy on the Boonville football program. As a senior, Mockobee totaled 1,820 yards, averaged 227.5 yds/game and totaled 45 touchdowns in his high school career. He announced his verbal commitment to play for the Midshipmen in August 2020.
“It’s sort of like that stress reliever because all these years working up to it, trying to get recruited and then finally having that signing day and you got a good school to go to.”
In mid-January, Mockobee represented the city of Boonville, playing in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
“I got to say thank you to everyone who’s been here supporting me,” said Mockobee. “Especially the coaches - Coach Ward - getting me where I needed to be and helping me throughout this whole process.
“The whole community that’s been behind me, I can’t say thanks enough.”
Mockobee plans on majoring in Mechanical Engineering while attending Navy, he’s set to head to Annapolis in late June/early July.
The other seniors that signed their NLI on Monday at Boonville High School were: Hayden Wester - West Virginia Tech (wrestling), RJ Mueller - Central Methodist (wrestling) and Madison Hill - Wabash Valley College (volleyball).
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.