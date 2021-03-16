EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dense Fog Advisory until 10:00 a.m. Visibility has dropped to ¼ mile due to fog. Brighter and warmer as temps ascend into the lower to mid-60s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-40s.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain about 10-degrees above normal in the mid-60s. Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms...severe storms possible. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through Wednesday night. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds.
