Commission on Food Security meets for first time in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville is looking for new ways to improve food security.
In January, the city council unanimously approved a Commission on Food Security.
On Monday, that group met for the first time.
Representatives from food pantries and other programs were there to help coordinate.
The intent is for all members of the commission to coordinate services, funding and programs related to the issues.
“We’ll be listening to the work of the providers, the people who are out doing this work day in and day out. I look at this as a convening organization. There are organizations that are out doing heavy lifting in this space every day, and we want to hear from them because they’re going to be doing the work,” stated Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “And they’re going to be setting the framework for how we do the work.”
This commission is scheduled to meet monthly.
