Bloomington mask artist visits Evansville school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mask artist from Bloomington brought some of her designs to show off to students in Evansville Tuesday.
We’re not talking about masks that people are wearing during the pandemic. Jenny Ollikainen designs masks that look like gigantic heads designed to represent today’s era of exaggeration and intensity.
Jenny has been making the masks for a little more than nine years now.
She gave students a little insight on how they are made.
“I just wanna bring magic to people and other worldly experiences and kind of get them in touch with their own imagination,” shared Ollikainen.
Jenny also said the biggest reason for doing it is to spread positivity and her love for art.
