2 arrested for armed robbery in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have made two arrests in a robbery, but they are still asking the public for more information.
They say late Sunday night, a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint by three people in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.
Monday, detectives arrested 24-year-old Juwan A. Cotton and 23-year-old Jerykah S. McGehee.
Both are being held on $50,000 cash bonds.
Detectives ask anyone with additional information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
