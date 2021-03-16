On alert for strong storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Stubborn fog held temperatures down for much of Tuesday. Skies should clear a bit overnight as lows fall into the middle 40s. A strong storm system will move into the mid-Mississippi Valley early Wednesday. South of the Tri-State, an outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes is likely. The Tri-State is in the Storm Prediction Center’s Marginal Risk for severe storms on Wednesday (1 on a scale of 5). We will likely see a few storms with hail, damaging winds and even a tornado or two will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern, mainly over Western Kentucky. Storms will move into the southern half of the region before noon, and then track north of the Ohio River in the afternoon. It will be breezy and warm with highs in the middle 60s. Storms should end by Wednesday night.